Rhea Ripley seemingly breaks character to praise 6-time WWE champion after SmackDown

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took to social media and seemingly broke her heel character to praise a member of Damage CTRL after SmackDown.

Bayley sat at the ringside during the Women's Tag Team Title match between The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

While The Role Model shared her thoughts on SmackDown's commentary desk, she commented on a potential clash with The Judgment Day member at WrestleMania 40 by calling herself "Mami Slayer."

After the blue show, The Damage CTRL member showed off donning Ripley's merchandise and sent a warning to the Women's World Champion. The former WWE SmackDown Champion shared she will see Ripley after Royal Rumble 2024, hinting at winning the 30-woman contest.

However, taking to Instagram, Mami kept aside her heel persona to appreciate the 34-year-old star for "slaying" Rhea Ripley's tee.

"Slaying... but in a different way," she wrote.

Check out the screenshot of Ripley's Instagram story below:

The Nightmare's response to WWE Grand Slam Champion.

Triple H promoted a major WWE show featuring Rhea Ripley

Chief Content Officer Triple H recently hyped the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

This year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will emanate from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia on February 24. The Australian stars of the Stamford-based promotions are being pushed ahead of the PLE, with Mami being on the marquee poster.

The 14-time World Champion took to X (formerly Twitter) and promoted the Elimination Chamber 2024, featuring Rhea Ripley on the cover.

"The most unforgiving, chaotic and brutal structure in @WWE heads down under for the first time ever…#WWEChamber: Perth emanates live from @OptusStadium on Feb. 24 @peacock @WWENetwork," he wrote.

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

As of now, The Judgment Day member has been confronted by Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW. Ripley wants The Man to win this year's Royal Rumble and meet her in the ring at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Only time will tell whether it will be Lynch or Bayley who emerges victorious in the 30-woman contest to lock horns against Ripley at Mania.

