Triple H sends a message ahead of blockbuster WWE show

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to hype up the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to be held in Australia.

The star-studded WWE roster is set to head to the Land Down Under for the first PLE in the country in almost six years. The last one in Australia took place in 2018 and featured homegrown stars such as Buddy Murphy, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce. The event was headlined by Triple H, who defeated The Undertaker in a No Disqualification match. Shawn Michaels and Kane also marked their presence in their respective corners.

This time around, the Australian stars are expected to play a prominent role once again, with Rhea Ripley being pushed as the face of the event. The Game took to X to promote the upcoming event and included a new poster featuring Mami.

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran praises Triple H for his outstanding work

Triple H has done commendable work since taking over WWE's creative duties in July 2022, and the numbers reflect that. The company has broken live attendance as well as viewership records time and again during his tenure.

The legend has been praised for turning things around by fans and critics alike. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell also showered praise on the Chief Content Officer for the way he has handled WWE programming:

"Before, when we used to watch it, we used to watch SmackDown, we would say, 'Oh my god, when is this thing ever gonna be over.' But now, if you notice their strategy, it reminds me of WWF 20 years ago because the matches aren't that long, but it has a point. They get in, and they get out. Plus, they have been filling in kinda the quiter areas with outside interviews, this, that, the other. It's actually, if they say they are entertainment totally, now they went back to the entertainment. They got away from the wrestling, and I think people watch it to be entertained, not necessarily to watch great matches," Mantell said.

Expand Tweet

The Endeavor group has placed its trust in the 54-year-old, as he reportedly holds almost all the creative power within the company. The global juggernaut has gone from strength to strength under the 14-time world champion's guidance, and bigger things are expected from him in 2024.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here