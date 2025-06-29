Rhea Ripley prevailed at WWE Night of Champions 2025 when she faced Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight. Meanwhile, Mami seemingly gave herself a new nickname after the show.

Rhea Ripley has dominated the women's division for years and always found a way back to the top when she faced any trouble. Over the past few weeks, Mami and Raquel Rodriguez were at each other's throats. Later, the management booked a Street Fight between the two stars, and the former Women's World Champion walked out of the event with a win.

While Rhea was speaking on the Night of Champions Post-Show, fans in the background chanted for CM Punk. The 28-year-old addressed the fan chant and seemingly gave herself a new nickname by saying she was the "Best in the World" as fans were chanting CM Punk at her.

"I would take that as they think I'm the Best in the World; that's why they're chanting at me," Ripley said. (From 11:55 to 12:00)

While it could be a cheeky reference, Rhea Ripley has often proved why she can be called 'The Best in the World' when it comes to in-ring competition.

Rhea Ripley addresses her run under WWE's previous regime

Rhea Ripley has evolved as one of the biggest stars in the promotion with her incredible work under the Triple H-led creative regime. However, the old regime seemingly had a different perception of the 28-year-old WWE star, which slowed her growth in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Mami revealed that Vince McMahon viewed her as a heel on the roster and nothing more after she joined the main roster under the previous regime. It took a while for Rhea Ripley to become an established name on the brand.

"And then as soon as I came to the main roster, it was in COVID so Vince (McMahon) didn't know what to do with me. He didn't know if I was face or heel and he's like, ‘Well, she looks like a heel’ and everyone was like, ‘You don't understand, she's a babyface. People actually like her.’ He's like, ‘Nah, she's a heel," Riple said. [H/T - CVV]

With her recent win over Raquel Rodriguez, Mami can make her way back to the top on WWE RAW.

