Rhea Ripley seemingly interested in forming a faction with three non-WWE stars

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley seems quite interested in forming a faction with three stars, one of whom is none other than AEW star Buddy Matthews. The other two stars are Ripley's close friends, Eli Theseus and Gabriel Aeros.

The Judgment Day member is currently having the time of her life during her WWE hiatus. She suffered an injury at the hands of Liv Morgan in a backstage attack and was forced to relinquish her Women's World title a few weeks ago. She then went on a hiatus and is enjoying her break, judging by her latest Instagram posts.

A fan recently shared a post on X/Twitter, talking about the possibility of a faction consisting of Rhea Ripley, Buddy Matthews, Eli Theseus, and Gabriel Aeros.

Aeros noticed the post and reacted to it, making it clear that the idea was intriguing. The Eradicator noticed Gabriel's comment and 'liked' it, as can be seen below:

WWE legend believes Rhea Ripley's best is yet to come

The Eradicator has done it all in WWE and is still quite young. Earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling and heaped big praise on Ripley.

Here's what she said about the former Women's World Champion:

"I know a lot of people parallel her with Chyna. But she is an individual on her own. That was Chyna, this is Rhea. So it's completely different but I can see the similarities. But again we gotta think this is a whole different era and a whole different time. We have not seen the best of Rhea Ripley." [5:53 onwards]

Ripley was beyond angry while leaving on a hiatus. She almost got into a brawl with Liv Morgan, and WWE's security had to separate the duo at the entranceway. An enraged Ripley ended up attacking a security guard.

