"We have not seen the best of Rhea Ripley yet," says WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

While Rhea Ripley is currently one of the biggest names in WWE, a Hall of Famer believes the best is yet to come. The latter also talked about Rhea being compared to Chyna.

Rhea's accomplishments speak for themselves when it comes to assessing her prominence in the pro-wrestling industry. Her signature gothic style and talent in the ring have made her one of the top stars to be loved by fans despite her being a heel. Her title reign as the Women's World Champion would have broken Bayley's record if not for a legitimate injury forcing her to vacate the belt.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa addressed the similarities between Chyna and Rhea Ripley, stating:

"I know a lot of people parallel her with Chyna. But she is an individual on her own. That was Chyna, this is Rhea. So it's completely different but I can see the similarities. But again we gotta think this is a whole different era and a whole different time. We have not seen the best of Rhea Ripley." [5:53 onwards]

A veteran has pitched a WWE storyline angle for Rhea Ripley when she returns

Given the potential affiliation between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, as well as Liv's animosity toward Rhea, a veteran thinks a mixed tag team match is quite possible.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan explained how Rhea could catch Dominik cheating on her with Liv, leading to a match between the latter duo and another star of Rhea's choosing. He also stated that a singles intergender match between Rhea and Dominik was unlikely.

"I don't see that happening. You could see a good match between a man and a woman. But what I'm saying is that you're gonna see before you ever see Dom vs. Rhea in WWE if it ever happens, you will see maybe Liv (Morgan) does something with Dom then it would be Liv vs. Rhea or Dominik and Liv vs. Rhea and another babyface," Konnan said. [1:15 - 1:50]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Rhea when she returns to WWE.