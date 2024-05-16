Rhea Ripley could catch Dominik Mysterio cheating on her with WWE star, says veteran, to set up mixed tag team match

Rhea Ripley suffered a massive setback, both professionally and in her ongoing kayfabe romance with Dominik Mysterio on WWE TV. WCW veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno recently discussed the two Judgment Day members potentially going up against each other soon.

For those living under the rock, The Eradicator had to relinquish her WWE Women's World Championship after 380 days, courtesy of Liv Morgan. The latter accidentally injured Ripley's right arm during a backstage altercation on RAW after WrestleMania XL.

Liv Morgan has since embarked on a 'revenge tour,' threatening Rhea Ripley to take everything from her. Amidst her injury hiatus, WWE has teased a potential new romance angle between Dominik and Morgan.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan ruled out a possible intergender match between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio but entertained the thought of Liv Morgan teaming up with Dom to face Rhea Ripley and a partner of her choosing:

"I don't see that happening. You could see a good match between a man and a woman. But what I'm saying is that you're gonna see before you ever see Dom vs. Rhea in WWE if it ever happens, you will see maybe Liv (Morgan) does something with Dom then it would be Liv vs. Rhea or Dominik and Liv vs. Rhea and another babyface," Konnan said. [1:15 - 1:50]

Disco Inferno chimed in and pitched the scenario of Ripley catching Dominik cheating on her with Morgan, leading to a compelling TV program:

"This is gonna be so funny when they finally do this because Rhea is gonna catch Dom and Liv and Dom, you have to talk his way out of it. I mean, that's gonna be good TV, you know, like, they try to explain what's going on with him and Liv with the crowd just gonna be booing him out of the building. That'll be funny stuff. I'm actually looking forward to that," Inferno said. [1:52 - 2:10]

Is Liv Morgan planning to take over The Judgment Day in Rhea Ripley's absence?

Speaking on the Wise Choices podcast, Bully Ray predicted that Liv Morgan could infiltrate The Judgment Day, taking over the reins of faction and dethroning Becky Lynch with Dominik Mysterio's help:

"What's more revenge than infiltrating the entire Judgment Day, stealing Dom, infiltrating The Judgment Day, taking over The Judgment Day, making googly eyes at Dominik so Dominik can help her eventually defeat Becky Lynch to become the World Champion? Now we've made somebody."

Morgan will challenge Lynch for the Women's World Championship at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on May 25.

