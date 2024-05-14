Dominik Mysterio and 3 other WWE stars who can help Liv Morgan dethrone Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan may have shed off her kind character in WWE, but Becky Lynch is the one who needs to have to look behind her back constantly. The latter is already a big target on the roster due to her spot in it, but it only grew larger once she became the new Women's World Champion. However, Morgan's influence on people might also play a part.

After Rhea Ripley announced her injury last month, it was Becky Lynch who emerged victorious on a 14-woman Battle Royal for the Women's World Championship. Her first feud was then against Liv Morgan, who has kept her eye on the gold since returning earlier this year. Now that both women are set to compete at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia, the challenger may have already ensured victory by talking to people backstage.

The first person who could do this was Dominik Mysterio. For the past few weeks, both stars may have been dropping hints about their secret romance, coincidentally happening after Rhea's absence.

For this list, we will look at three WWE stars who could help Liv Morgan dethrone Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship.

#3. Becky Lynch has to deal with both Damage CTRL and Liv Morgan

As a WWE champion, it's no wonder Lynch would barely have any friends and most likely have more enemies. However, Becky won't be given a chance to deal with them one by one, but simultaneously.

On a past episode of WWE RAW, Becky was seen dealing with not just Liv Morgan, but also Damage CTRL. Lynch was already previously attacked by the group, and Morgan simply walked away. While it's possible that Liv could strike a deal with the group against Lynch, The Man may have also found her own unexpected backup after Lyra Valkyrisa saved her this week on RAW.

#2. Alexa Bliss could make a grand return in WWE

Before Alexa Bliss went on a hiatus in the Stamford-based promotion, she was eyeing the RAW Women's Championship held by Bianca Belair. With this in mind, it's possible that her viewpoints haven't changed.

Rumors suggest that she could return soon to WWE, and she could ensure her spot on top of the roster by first feuding with somebody like Becky Lynch and putting her attention on Morgan in the future.

#1. Liv Morgan could have influenced more than just Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day

As mentioned above, Liv and Dominik have been teasing a possible romance for the past few weeks on Monday Night RAW. However, there's also a possibility that Morgan has set her sights on a different superstar.

Since Liv and Dom may have been getting close, there's also the possibility that she grew closer with The Judgment Day. One person she has been bonded with in the past is Finn Balor, who has had some tension with Damian Priest as of late

With this in mind, Liv could have influenced Finn into adding her to the group after the absence of Rhea and helping her win against Becky Lynch to bring more gold to the group. Interestingly, both stars could even have a deal wherein she would help him against Damian in the future.

