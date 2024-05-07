4 signs Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are already together following WWE RAW

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been creating rumors about potentially linking together on WWE RAW following Rhea Ripley's absence. It looks like that statement has been becoming more true in the past few weeks.

In April 2024, Rhea Ripley suffered a real-life injury at the hands of Liv Morgan after the latter attacked her backstage. Due to this, The Eradicator had to relinquish the Women's World Championship and be away for several months to heal her injuries.

The Judgment Day was unsurprisingly supportive but also empathetic in her absence, especially her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion may be keeping the former North American Champion company.

For this list, we will look at the four signs that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are already together following WWE RAW.

#4. Liv Morgan already hinted about taking Dominik Mysterio away from Rhea Ripley

Since Liv's return on this year's Women's Royal Rumble, one of the main stars she has targeted is Rhea Ripley. The latter is responsible for injuring Morgan last year, causing her to miss several months of action. Since then, Liv has vowed to take everything Rhea loves.

With this in mind, it's quite clear that Morgan already had plans to make a move on Dominik whether Rhea became absent or not. However, Liv talking with Dominik may have already been easier with Mami not around to keep him company.

#3. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio already came face to face

Expand Tweet

On the April 22, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, weeks after Rhea announced her status, Dominik came face to face with Liv backstage. Both stars did not exchange any words and only stared down at each other, but that could be enough for Morgan to grab his attention.

It's possible that Liv came to him for comfort and acted like she grew concerned and remorseful against Rhea to connect with him. Also, Dominik not mentioning their meeting to The Judgment Day was also quite suspicious, meaning that it was possibly something he didn't want the group to know.

#2. Dominik and Liv were seen sneakily exiting a room together

Expand Tweet

On the final RAW episode in April 2024, Cathy Kelly conducted a backstage interview with Jey Uso, but that wasn't the event that many fans spotted and talked about.

The background of both stars revealed Liv exiting a room, seconds later, Dominik was seen following her after looking around for a bit. This is definitely one of the scenes that has convinced fans that Dominik has already partnered with Liv.

#1. An article by Dominik Mysterio was possibly seen on Liv Morgan

Expand Tweet

This week's Monday Night RAW may not feature any suggestive scenes between Dominik and Liv, but the latter still ensured to drop another hint about their possible relationship.

Liv Morgan posted a series of photos on her social media, two even included the truck of Rhea Ripley in the background. However, what got fans talking once again was the purple bandanna, similar to Dominik's, peeking from her shorts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback