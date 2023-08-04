Rhea Ripley seemingly takes a shot at WWE amidst rumors of frustrations backstage

Things might not all be well at WWE backstage, and now Rhea Ripley has apparently taken a subtle shot at her booking in the company.

There have been some rumors recently about frustrations in WWE regarding how the company has been handling the women's division.

After only two women's matches made it to the card at SummerSlam, with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch even being moved from the show, it appears that not everyone is happy backstage. Despite being one of the women's titleholders, Rhea Ripley has been left off the card.

Rhea Ripley has seemingly taken a shot at WWE for not being a part of the SummerSlam card. The WWE PR account tweeted asking fans to check out Ripley's glam look for the event. She retweeted it and made a correction.

She said it was only her SummerSlam media appearance look "for reasons we all know of."

Clearly, she was referring to the lack of an actual match at the event and how she was stuck doing media for it instead.

She's not the only champion not defending at the show, with the women's tag titles not being defended.

