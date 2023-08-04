WWE Superstars are massively frustrated backstage in WWE ahead of SummerSlam - Reports

As a company, WWE is known to do whatever is best for business when it comes to booking shows. While this can help the creative team and producers make important decisions, it can also frustrate superstars at times.

As it turns out, the stars are frustrated in WWE right now over recent decisions the company has made. With Triple H as the creative head, it's not clear how much of the frustration is directed at him.

Heading into SummerSlam, WWE has not really made the best card when it comes to the women. Right now, Rhea Ripley's title is not on the line at the big event. On top of that, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' match, which had been on the card, was postponed. This leaves Ronda Rousey facing Shayna Baszler in a grudge match and Asuka defending her title against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Apparently, there's growing frustration backstage in the company when it comes to how the women's division has been booked, according to WRKD Wrestling.

Given the frustrations the fans themselves have aired recently about how Trish and Becky were removed from the card, it seems that everyone is on the same page about the company's booking. Ripley's lack of title defenses has also become a topic of conversation among fans.

It will be interesting to see if the company does anything to correct this. Since Triple H is leading the creative charge in the Stamford-based promotion and has shown a willingness to make changes according to what fans want, the coming weeks should prove telling.