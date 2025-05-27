Rhea Ripley seen hanging out with her long-term rival and current WWE champion after being absent from RAW

Rhea Ripley was absent from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. She seems to be enjoying her day alongside Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, and Natalya.

Ripley and Belair crossed paths at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat Match also involving Iyo Sky. The reigning WWE Women's World Champion successfully defended her title against The Eradicator and The EST.

On her Instagram story, Belair shared a clip of her hanging out with Ripley, Stratton, and Natalya. Earlier, Natalya also shared a story in which Naomi was seen chilling out with them.

Check out the video of Ripley, Belair, Stratton, and Natalya hanging out together here.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 41, Belair played a crucial role in Ripley losing the Women's World Championship to Sky. Her unintentional distraction led to Sky winning the title and walking into The Show of Shows as champion.

Rhea Ripley expressed her interest in a match with Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley wants to share the ring with Bianca Belair to see who comes out victorious in a match between them.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the former Judgment Day member stated the following about The EST:

"Look, I love Bianca Belair. I have no beef with Bianca Belair. I think she's absolutely incredible at what she does. There's that competitor side of me that wants to step in the ring with her. I wanna see who's gonna come out victorious. I wanna see who's stronger, who's more agile. She might have me in the agile aspect, but stronger? I don't know, we're a little bit close."

Rhea Ripley has already qualified for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She defeated Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark in a qualifying match on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair remains absent from WWE due to an injury.

