Rhea Ripley sends 2-word message after being forced to vacate her title on WWE RAW; was seething

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been forced to leave WWE thanks to an injury and had something to say about her reign.

Last week, Liv Morgan attacked Ripley in an ambush, throwing a chair at her head. It was reported that she suffered an injury as a result of which she would be unable to be the champion for too long.

Unfortunately for Ripley and fans, that's exactly what happened. She opened Monday Night RAW and said that she was injured as a result of the attack and would be missing a lot of months. She had her arm in a sling as well. The star had been carrying an injury for a while, so it's not clear if it grew worse or if she is finally taking time off to get some treatment.

She also had to vacate her title and leave it in the middle of the ring, finally ending her long reign with the championship.

Rhea Ripley had a confrontation with Liv Morgan as well, which left her seething. She took to social media to note that she had held the title for 380 days.

The Nightmare had an emotional moment backstage with the rest of Judgment Day before she left the building, for the first time in 380 days, without being the champion.

Triple H also commented on Ripley's unfortunate departure and stated that she will come back stronger.

Sportskeeda wishes Rhea Ripley a swift recovery.

