Rhea Ripley sends 2-word message to Jey Uso with an interesting photo

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a two-word message to Jey Uso. The Eradicator also uploaded an interesting photo with the former Bloodline member.

Since Ripley returned to Monday Night RAW after recovering from an injury, WWE has been teasing an on-screen love interest between her and Jey. The duo has also flirted with each other on multiple occasions on television and social media as well.

At the Fanatics Fest NYC, Rhea Ripley took things further when she revealed that Jey Uso was her favorite wrestler on the current roster. She did so by dropping 'Main Event' Jey's famous catchphrase, "YEET."

Trending

The Eradicator has now taken to her Instagram stories to wish Jey a happy birthday. Mami also dropped another huge tease as she uploaded an edited photo, in which she can be seen hugging the former Bloodline member with red roses in her hands.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"Happy birthday @uceyjucey," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Check out another recent tease made by Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso for their possible love angle on WWE television.

Jonathan Coachman is not a fan of WWE teasing a potential love angle between Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso

After WWE legend Rikishi gave his thoughts on the potential love angle between Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso, Jonathan Coachman also took to X (fka Twitter) to write that he was not a fan of it either.

Coachman mentioned that although their love relationship will be an on-screen angle, it could harm their real-life relationships.

"Just waiting for the “smarks” to tell the legend Rikishi “it’s not real. It’s a work. What are you worried about”. These spouses and those at home it’s very real to them. Plus just lazy booking also. Jey Uso is the most over-talent they have right now. And he’s stuck chasing Rhea around," Coachman wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for a possible love angle between The Eradicator and The Yeetmaster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback