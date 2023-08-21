Rhea Ripley sends 3-word message to 26-year-old WWE star ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent a three-word message to 26-year-old wrestler and the current North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Even though fans do not like heel Dominik and boo him whenever he makes an appearance or tries to talk, he has become a huge name in the company due to his antics alongside The Judgment Day. The WWE Universe is currently in awe of Dom and Ripley's on-screen romance. The duo doesn't fail to keep up their WWE characters on social media either.

Recently, a fan took to Twitter and posted a photo in which Dominik Mysterio can be seen with his hands in the air and a smile on his face.

"Dom in the back," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Rhea Ripley was quick to notice the post and quoted the fan suggesting that The Judgment Day member wants to be picked up, comparing him to a toddler.

"Dom wants uppies," Ripley replied.

You can check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio set to face Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria at upcoming WWE show

The Judgment Day members have been making appearances on the developmental brand for a few weeks now and it looks like they are going to be featured at the upcoming NXT Heatwave show on August 22.

They are set to face off against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria in a mixed-tag team bout. Dominik and Ripley challenged the NXT stars on last week's episode after Valkyria attacked The Eradicator on the August 8 NXT episode when Dom successfully defended his North American Championship against Dragon Lee.

Fans love Rhea Ripley and Dominik on the developmental brand. The Stamford-based promotion is becoming successful with its plan to cater to a wide range of audiences by making main roster stars appear more and more on NXT.

Recently, Damian Priest and Seth Rollins were left speechless after Dominik Mysterio pulled off a skill that they couldn't. You can read more about it here.

What do you think about Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio as a couple in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.