Seth Rollins and Damian Priest in disbelief after Dominik Mysterio does what they could not

WWE Superstar and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio left Seth Rollins and Damian Priest in disbelief.

The Judgment Day has been trying to dethrone Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion for the past few weeks. Despite several attempts, they have not been able to wrest the title from The Visionary. However, Money in the Bank holder Damian Priest still has a trump card up his sleeve and could cash in the briefcase at any time.

Recently, WWE Espanol on Instagram posted a rare backstage video in which Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, and Rhea Ripley can be seen challenging each other with a 'balero,' a traditional Mexican toy.

Priest and Rollins weren't able to do it even after multiple tries. The video then cuts to their disbelief when Dirty Dom did it in a single attempt.

WWE legend Mick Foley is a big fan of Dominik Mysterio

Recently, WWE legend Mick Foley took to his Instagram and posted a photo of himself and Dominik Mysterio wearing a similar t-shirt. He said that he is one of Dirty Dom's biggest fans and hailed him as a "true legend."

"While I think I have represented the #WANTED shirt pretty well for 28 years — yes, it’s been around since 1995 — #DirtyDom has taken it to a whole new level. I might be one of the biggest @dominik_35 fans out there, but I did not pass the torch to Dom - he grabbed it and ran with it like a true legend," Mick Foley wrote.

Dominik's on-screen persona has translated to his becoming one of the best heels in the business in a short amount of time. Despite being the son of one of the biggest babyfaces in wrestling history, he has managed to consistently draw the ire of fans.

