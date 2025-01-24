Rhea Ripley sends 3-word savage retort before huge WWE Women's World Championship match

Rhea Ripley has come back with a savage retort after she got called out several times before WWE SmackDown. The star didn't hold back at all.

Nia Jax has taken shots at Rhea Ripley recently, making her feelings clear and saying that she would go after her and destroy her.

After she threatened the Women's World Champion by saying that she was going to Kangaroo kick her, Ripley had enough and replied that she was more than ready for her and to bring it.

"Bring it skippy."

While this was far from the only threat that Nia Jax sent at Ripley, the star was quick with her savage retort, letting Jax know that she was ready as well. With Saturday Night's Main Event now less than two days away, the two stars will have a big match there. The Eradicator recently became a new champion after beating Liv Morgan, while Jax recently lost her title to Tiffany Stratton.

A win for Ripley here would guarantee her position in WWE as the champion for some time. For Jax, it would mean that despite losing her title after a betrayal left her angry and title-less, she has a championship once again.

Although Nia Jax is facing Rhea Ripley, she has reason to be angry at Tiffany Stratton

Although Jax is going after Rhea Ripley's title at Saturday Night's Main Event, she has more reason to be upset with Tiffany Stratton than anyone else. The two stars were apparently friends, although Jax did use that friendship to ensure that Stratton would not be cashing in the briefcase on her more than a few times.

Now that she has done exactly that, Jax has not really hit back. The more time passes, the more it seems like Nia Jax will come back with a vengeance against Stratton. Whether this will be a feud for WrestleMania or not remains to be seen.

