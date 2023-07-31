Rhea Ripley sends 4-word message to defend current champion against cheating allegations

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has defended NXT North American Champion and her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, against cheating allegations.

Dominik retained his title at the recently concluded Great American Bash event against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a triple-threat match. The bout was equal parts entertaining and controversial, especially considering the finish.

Both Lee and Ali came close to capturing the title, but Rhea Ripley's influence from ringside kept Dominik protected in the contest. The Women's World Champion played a crucial role in helping her fellow Judgment Day member retain his gold, which sparked an adverse reaction from a few fans.

WWE NXT's official social media handle also shared the match result with a caption, "HE CAN'T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH THIS."

Ripley quickly fired back by dismissing the comment and boldly owned up to the couple's strategy for a guaranteed win.

"Yes, yes he can," wrote The Eradicator in her response to WWE NXT's post.

The Eradicator and Dominik also made headlines after the show as they ignored Shawn Michaels backstage. The NXT head hoped to congratulate the champion, but the latter walked away while Ripley pushed HBK out of her way. Michaels then yelled that Rey Mysterio should have "spanked" Dominik as a kid.

Former champion to return on WWE RAW tonight and challenge Rhea Ripley to a title match?

Two weeks ago, a brutal attack from The Eradicator caused Raquel Rodrguez to suffer an injury, which cost her the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Last Monday, Rodriguez missed the show, but her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, fell victim to Ripley's brutality.

Morgan suffered a real-life injury and was ruled out of action. Raquel Rodriguez, however, seemingly sustained a storyline injury and could return on WWE RAW tonight with a vengeance on her mind.

We could see Rodriguez challenge Rhea Ripley to a title match, considering the creative team has been teasing their feud for the last month. WWE could also potentially add this title match to SummerSlam on the back of an intense confrontational segment. RAW before SummerSlam is often full of surprises, and tonight's show could have numerous interesting swerves in store for fans.