Randy Orton to return, biggest dream title run of the year ends before SummerSlam? - 5 surprises that can happen on WWE RAW tonight

We are all set for the final episode of WWE RAW before SummerSlam 2023. While fans expect an action-packed show, the red brand could also feature massive swerves, including huge returns and last-minute changes to the upcoming premium live event.

Here, we look at the four biggest surprises that could unfold on WWE RAW before SummerSlam. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Randy Orton returns on WWE RAW before SummerSlam

The WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting for Randy Orton to return on television. Backstage reports recently claimed that The Viper is nearing his in-ring comeback and could potentially appear at SummerSlam. However, the creative could pull off a massive surprise by having him return on the red brand's final episode before the August 5 show.

Randy Orton could back Riddle and Drew McIntyre as the duo continue to feud with Imperium. The Scottish Warrior is set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. If McIntyre and Riddle brawl with the heel trio on RAW tonight, Orton's addition to the segment could blow the roof off the building.

#2 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn forced to vacate their undisputed tag title

Last week, Kevin Owens was written off the television with a segment showing his injury at the hands of The Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Soon after the show, a backstage report suggested KO was working through a legitimate rib injury and would take time off to recover.

The update raised concerns over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' future as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They are among the biggest babyfaces in the company. However, their dream run could meet with an unfortunate end tonight on RAW if Zayn is asked to vacate the title amid KO's absence. It would account for a huge surprise and lay the groundwork for future storylines.

#3 Brock Lesnar returns and attacks Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar returned on RAW two weeks ago and destroyed Cody Rhodes before accepting the latter's SummerSlam challenge. The Beast made a show out of brutalizing Cody Rhodes in front of his mother, and The American Nightmare appears desperate for revenge.

The two are expected to meet again for the final time on RAW tonight before their showdown on Saturday. Meanwhile, the creative team could further spice up their upcoming encounter by revealing a jaw-dropping stipulation for their match at SummerSlam.

This would be the third match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. Both superstars are determined to settle their score at the upcoming premium live event, and their bout could use a massive stipulation. While it would be great to see Lesnar back in action on RAW, it would be better if their brawl leads to a valid stipulation being added to their bout.

#4 MVP returns and teases a new faction on WWE RAW

WWE veteran MVP recently made his return next to Omos at the Sunday SuperShow. He has played a vital role in the 7-foot 3-inch giant's growth on the main roster and could potentially appear this week with an added surprise.

His former client, Bobby Lashley, also returned two weeks ago, teasing a new faction on SmackDown alongside The Street Profits. This could motivate MVP to rebuild The Hurt Business on RAW. With the creative team focusing so much on faction-oriented storylines, the brand could benefit from a revamped version of a popular stable or something entirely new.