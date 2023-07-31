WWE SuperShow results: Seth Rollins snaps at fan after being called fake a*s champion, 49-year-old veteran returns before SummerSlam (Coral Gables, 7/30)

WWE hosted an action-packed SuperShow Live Event in Coral Gables, Florida, this Sunday, featuring several top stars from RAW and SmackDown.

The match card showcased three massive title matches, including one scheduled for SummerSlam later this week. The show's epic main event saw Seth Rollins put his title on the line against Finn Balor. While The Architect successfully defended his gold, his reaction to a fan accounted for a major highlight.

A fan in the audience called Rollins a "fake a*s champion," which caused the latter to lose his cool. He reminded the fan that he works hard to deliver good shows and is a fighting champion, where he 'bleeds' for his matches to entertain fans. The Visionary was motivated to shut the troll, but his mic was cut off before he could finish talking.

Another big moment of the night saw MVP return to be on Omos' side as the 7-foot-3-inch star defeated Johnny Gargano in a singles match. The latter also returned to in-ring action at the previous WWE SuperShow live event this weekend.

The two other title matches in the night saw Austin Theory and Asuka put their respective titles on the line. Theory defended his United States Championship against AJ Styles, whereas Asuka retained her WWE Women's Title against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in a triple threat match.

What else happened at the latest WWE SuperShow in Coral Gables?

The Sunday SuperShow in Coral Gables, Florida, also saw Cody Rhodes in action. The American Nightmare took on Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest and defeated the Judgment Day member.

Matt Riddle teamed up with The Alpha Academy to take on Imperium in a 6-man tag team match. It accounted for an exciting match that ended with Riddle, Gable, and Otis picking up a win over the top heel stable for the second consecutive night.

It is worth noting that this was the second defeat for Gunther in 24 hours after he suffered a rare loss in a title match on the previous night. And lastly, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Here are the complete results from the latest WWE SuperShow in Coral Gables, Florida, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.

United States Championship : Austin Theory (c) def. AJ Styles

: Austin Theory (c) def. AJ Styles Katana Chance and Kayden Carter def. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

OMOS ( w/ MVP ) def. Johnny Gargano

Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy ( w/ Maxine Dupri ) def. Imperium

WWE Women's Championship : Asuka (c) def. Charlotte Flair / Shotzi

: Asuka (c) def. Charlotte Flair / Shotzi World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Finn Balor