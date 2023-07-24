35-year-old current champion's historic title reign to end at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for 408 days, the longest reign with the title in the last 30 years. But his historic title run might end at SummerSlam 2023.

Gunther has been feuding with Matt Riddle on WWE RAW over the past few weeks and recently defended his title against The Original Bro. However, the Imperium leader came across an old rival following the bout as Drew McIntyre made a huge return to confront the champion at Money in the Bank 2023.

The Scottish Warrior has since made his intentions clear that he will go after Gunther's title. He missed the show last week, but the champion called out McIntyre for challenging his dominance on the red brand.

Fans will likely see McIntyre take on Gunther with the Intercontinental Championship on the line at SummerSlam. If that happens, there is a good chance that The Scottish Warrior will end The Ring General's historic title reign to win his first championship in WWE after two years.

McIntyre is in desperate need of a title reign in WWE after months of inactivity inside the ring. The creative team will look to capitalize on the RAW star's momentum following his massive return by having him win the Intercontinental Championship next month.

It will also leave room for a massive title feud between McIntyre and the 35-year-old in the months following SummerSlam. With the upcoming premium live event less than two weeks away, this match may be made official as early as tonight's RAW.

Gunther admits to wanting a match against Brock Lesnar in WWE

Gunther opened up about a potential dream match against Brock Lesnar during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. The Imperium leader labeled The Beast the biggest obstacle and said he would love to face Lesnar. He was quoted as saying:

"I said that before. I think he's definitely somebody I looked up to. I always admired him for how he handles himself and his business and stuff. For me personally, I think he's my biggest obstacle at some point in my career. If there's a chance that this happens, I would love to do that, of course." [4:05 – 4:27]

Lesnar is currently involved in a brutal feud with Cody Rhodes. He accepted The American Nightmare's challenge to a match at SummerSlam, and their bout was officially confirmed for the premium live event on August 5.

