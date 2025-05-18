Rhea Ripley sends 5-word message to Damian Priest after WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest has been climbing ladders in WWE, establishing himself as the next prominent star that the promotion could rely upon. Currently, he is involved in a heated feud with Drew McIntyre. It will seemingly conclude at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, where the two are set to lock horns in a Steel Cage match.

The former Judgment Day member mentioned it as the final chapter in his rivalry with McIntyre. However, ahead of his much-anticipated bout, Damian Priest was honored as he was inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame. The former World Heavyweight Champion received a street sign with his stage name and his first real name, Luis.

After Priest shared his honoring moment with his fans, Rhea Ripley congratulated the Street Champion on his recent achievement by posting a picture from the event along with a five-word message for him.

“That’s my best friend 🥹❤️ #Proud,” wrote The Eradicator.

Damian Priest talked about capturing the Tag Title with a top female superstar

Last year, during an interview on Casual Conversation with Classic, the host asked Damian Priest an interesting question about whether he would consider capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships alongside Rhea Ripley.

The Archer of Infamy expressed that Rhea Ripley and he would be an unstoppable force, having the capabilities of beating any team in the world. Therefore, he's open to chasing tag gold alongside Mami if creatives allow it.

"Yeah, it's very possible. If they allow Rhea (Ripley) to be my partner for the world tag team titles, that's 100% possible we can beat anybody. I just don't think... there's nobody right now in WWE that I feel like I can't stand toe-to-toe with and I know she (Rhea Ripley) thinks the same way. So if you put us together in a team. I mean you saw how we wiped the floor with Dom and Liv. That was cake work. Now you put us against the tag team champs, I am not saying it will be cake work but we will get it done. So that's on Pearce and the office people at the company to decide."

It will be interesting to see whether Damian Priest gets his hands raised at his final encounter with Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 or not.

