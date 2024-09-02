  • home icon
  Rhea Ripley sends 7-word message after pinning Liv Morgan at WWE Bash in Berlin

Rhea Ripley sends 7-word message after pinning Liv Morgan at WWE Bash in Berlin

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 02, 2024 04:13 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Judgment Day member
Rhea Ripley is a former Judgment Day member [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a seven-word message after the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The Eradicator teamed up with Damian Priest to lock horns with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Following SummerSlam 2024, The Terror Twins started a heated feud with The Judgment Day. Ripley and Priest finally got their hands on Dirty Dom and Morgan in Germany. Although Finn Balor and his stablemates came out to assist their Judgment Day teammates, The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy emerged victorious after the former pinned the current Women's World Champion.

Rhea Ripley recently took to Instagram to send a seven-word message after her massive win at Bash in Berlin. Mami shared several photos from the PLE and sent a strong message about her team with Damian Priest.

"The Terror Twins are always on top!"

Check out her Instagram post below:

WWE analyst wants to see a major match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan at Bad Blood

During an edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts said that he wanted to see a Hell in a Cell match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship at Bad Blood.

Roberts also mentioned that he believed the company should put the title on The Eradicator at the next PLE.

"Honestly, when do I put the title on Rhea Ripley? Bad Blood. Like, literally at the next pay-per-view. Because I'm sitting here, right, a lot of people are saying, 'I wanna see CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell.' I wanna see Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in a Hell in a Cell. If you told me you can have one Hell in a Cell Match, I might tell you put Liv and Rhea in the Hell in a Cell. (...) Because I want Rhea to have that moment," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for a possible match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan at the WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

