Rhea Ripley sends an anniversary message to WWE Superstar

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send an anniversary message to her fellow WWE star and Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

Prior to joining The Judgment Day, Mysterio was part of a tag team with his father Rey Mysterio, and was the target of Ripley's vicious attacks. The Nightmare tormented Dominik on several occasions in a bid to get him to join The Judgment Day.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW from a year ago, Ripley put Dominik in a chokehold using her legs. The Eradicator took to Twitter to recall the incident from a year ago. She even wished Dom Dom happy anniversary.

"Happy One Year My Latino Heat," wrote Ripley

Ripley eventually managed to get Dominik to turn heel at Clash at the Castle last year. Since then the duo have formed an impeccable partnership.

Dominik Mysterio revealed his favorite moment was joining forces with Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day

Current NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio has revealed the favorite moment of his WWE career. Dominik made his in-ring debut alongside his father Rey Mysterio before turning heel at Clash at the Castle and joining The Judgment Day.

Speaking on Up NXT on Snapchat, Mysterio stated that joining the faction and finding his 'Mami' Rhea Ripley was the best moment of his career. He briefly also spoke about Finn Balor and Damian Priest, his current Judgment Day stablemates.

"So far, I think my favorite moment being in WWE would probably be joining Judgment Day. That's where I got my 'Mami,' I got Finn, and I got my boy, Damian. I've been having a blast with Judgment Day. We've clearly been taking over all of WWE. So I think joining them has been one of my favorite moments so far."

Mysterio recently defeated Wes Lee to win the NXT North American Championship, his first-ever singles title in WWE.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion and is currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez. It remains to be seen if she will defend the title at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

