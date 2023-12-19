Rhea Ripley sends a Christmas-related message after kicking down a tree on WWE RAW

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X to send a Christmas-related message.

Ripley was in the corner of her Judgment Day stablemates as Damian Priest and Finn Balor successfully defended the Undisputed Tag Team Title against the Creed Brothers.

During The Judgment Day's entrance, Ripley kicked down a Christmas tree. Taking to Twitter/X, she later claimed that she hated Christmas.

"I hate Christmas," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Ripley returned to WWE television this week after completing her recent tour of Australia.

Dominik Mysterio accompanied the reigning Women's World Champion as the duo promoted the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The show will be taking place in Perth in February 2024.

Vince Russo was not impressed by Rhea Ripley's booking during the main event of RAW

Rhea Ripley tried her best to interfere in The Judgment Day's match against the Creed Brothers. However, she was dealt with by Ivy Nile, who dropped Ripley on her face.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why he wasn't impressed by the spot. He drew comparisons between Ripley and Chyna, claiming the latter would've hit Nile's exposed face. Russo said:

"If you didn't think it was a comedy act, all you had to do was look at that spot with Ivy and Rhea Ripley when she got Ripley up on her shoulders. Can you imagine Chyna doing that? That's what people don't understand. After watching that tonight, don't ever compare this girl to Chyna. Ivy's got her up on the shoulders. Her face is fully exposed, [and] Rhea is doing all this like Wilma Flintstone rather than just cracking her in the face. Don't ever make the analogy with Rhea Ripley and Chyna again. You can watch all the times Chyna was on RAW, and never once did she act like a clown."

Expand Tweet

Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Nile on Monday Night RAW: Day 1.

Are you excited for Ripley vs. Nile? Sound off in the comments section below.