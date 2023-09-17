Rhea Ripley sends a cryptic message aimed at former champion

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send a cryptic message aimed at arch-rival Raquel Rodriguez.

At the Payback premium live event, The Eradicator successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Rodriguez. She later followed up with another win over the 32-year-old in their rematch on Monday Night RAW.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley shared photos of her recent bout against the former Women's Tag Team Champion from RAW. She also used the Joker emoji, courtesy of her caption.

Check out Ripley's tweet aimed at Rodriguez:

Expand Tweet

At Payback, Ripley defeated Rodriguez after an interference from Dominik Mysterio. Their rematch also ended in a controversial manner after the returning Nia Jax played a vital role in The Eradicator's victory.

Interestingly enough, though, Jax also proceeded to assault Ripley and seems to be next in line for a shot at the WWE Women's World Championship.

Rhea Ripley recently addressed her potential WrestleMania 40 storyline

Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The title was later replaced by the WWE Women's World Championship.

Ripley has been a dominant champion and will aim to defend her title at next year's WrestleMania 40. The 26-year-old recently made it clear that she doesn't care who her opponent at next year's WrestleMania will be.

Expand Tweet

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley said:

"I'm not sure who's gonna win it," Ripley said. "To be honest, I don't really care who's gonna win it because if they make the dumb decision of facing me, they just wasted their WrestleMania title shot. They threw it in the bin because they were going to lose. [Do] you know why? Mami's always on top at the end of the day. Mami's a winner. Mami holds the gold for a reason. If they choose me at WrestleMania, they're destined to lose. That's it, I don't care who it is."

Ripley's next title defense could very well be against Nia Jax. However, the match is yet to be made official.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley defend her title against Nia Jax? Sound off in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here