Rhea Ripley sends a cryptic message aimed at Nia Jax during her WWE absence

A few weeks ago, Nia Jax made her surprise return, and attacked Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. While Ripley is currently absent from WWE television, she hasn't forgotten about the 39-year-old's actions.

Jax interfered during Ripley's latest title defense against Rodriguez on RAW. Her distraction led to a win for The Eradicator. However, post-match, she also set her sights on Ripley.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley posted a photo of Jax hitting her with the splash, and sent a cryptic message aimed at the former RAW Women's Champion in the process.

Check out Ripley's tweet aimed at Jax:

Ripley has been absent from WWE television and the same goes for Rodriguez. However, expect The Judgment Day member to go after Jax upon her return.

Bill Apter wants to see Nia Jax feud with Jade Cargill

Shortly after Nia Jax's return to WWE, Jade Cargill was announced as the newest superstar to sign a contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has expressed his interest in a potential match between Cargill and Jax.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter stated that the former AEW star could feud with Jax, and make a statement in the process. He said:

"If I book it, it's going two different ways. The first could be the quick kill. As you know, Nia Jax is causing disruption in the women's division, she's destroying everyone. What if, Bobby Lashley, who's very upset at his crew right now, brings Jade in, and she comes to the ring and does the Hogan-Andre thing, and picks up Jax, dumps her. Boom. Statement made,"

Cargill is a former TBS Champion, and was unbeaten for a very long time in AEW. The date of her official on-screen debut is yet to be confirmed, or announced.

Meanwhile, over on RAW, Rhea Ripley is expected to defend her Women's World Championship against Jax at some point down the road.

