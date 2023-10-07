Rhea Ripley sends a cryptic message to Jey Uso, shows him the middle finger

Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to send a message aimed at Jey Uso. This past Monday on RAW, the two superstars were involved in a confrontation.

After being on hiatus from WWE programming, Ripley finally returned this past Monday and was out for retribution against Nia Jax, who took out The Eradicator following her successful title defense against Raquel Rodriguez.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley addressed Jey by sending a cryptic message using the 'wave' and the 'middle finger' emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story aimed at Jey:

Following her return to TV, Ripley even warned Dominik Mysterio and put him on notice for losing the North American Championship to Trick Williams at No Mercy.

Mysterio, however, made up to "Mami" by becoming a two-time North American Champion on the latest edition of NXT. With interference from The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh, "Dirty" Dom ended Williams' title reign just days after No Mercy.

Jey Uso will team up with Cody Rhodes to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Jey Uso will be in action at the upcoming Fastlane premium live event. He will be teaming up with Cody Rhodes, the man responsible for bringing Jey to Monday Night RAW in the first place.

The former Bloodline member previously "quit" WWE on SmackDown after the betrayal of Jimmy Uso. At SummerSlam, Jimmy's interference led to Roman Reigns' triumphant third victory over Jey.

Fast forward to Payback, and Jey was brought back into WWE by The American Nightmare. At the same show, Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest became the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The two men defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to win the titles.

Rhodes and Jey are set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Fastlane.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's message to Jey Uso? Sound off in the comments section below.

