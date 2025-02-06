Rhea Ripley sends cryptic message after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a cryptic message following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator confronted Charlotte Flair on this week's flagship show.

After winning the Women's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair showed up on this week's RAW to cut a promo about her absence from WWE TV. She was soon interrupted by reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who talked about the possibility of clashing with The Queen once again at this year's WrestleMania.

The Queen then disrespected Mami and suggested she might pick either of the three current champions across the three brands. However, the Women's World Champion then challenged Charlotte to pick her, as she wanted to beat some respect into the 38-year-old.

Ripley recently took to her Instagram stories to upload a photo of herself. Mami also sent a cryptic four-word message about her day.

"Fun things happened today!" she wrote.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Tommy Dreamer says Charlotte Flair may choose a popular WWE star instead of Rhea Ripley

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer said that Charlotte Flair might not choose to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

The ECW legend also mentioned that The Queen could go after the current WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

"I think they would go with her [Charlotte Flair] and [Tiffany] Stratton because of what I saw with Rhea Ripley tonight with all the other stuff that was happening... My spidey sense is tingling, and I think something's going to happen with Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton," Dreamer said.

This past Monday, Charlotte also revealed that she would be present on the upcoming edition of SmackDown as well to keep her options open. It will be interesting to see what Flair has planned for her possible interaction with The Buff Barbie on the blue brand's show.

