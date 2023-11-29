Rhea Ripley sends a cute four-word message to fiance Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a cute four-word message to her fiancé, Buddy Matthews.

The couple started dating back in 2020. Earlier this year, they announced their engagement. Previously, Matthews and Ripley briefly worked together in WWE before the former went on to sign with AEW.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley posted a photo of Matthews with their pets. She sent a cute four-word message to the former WWE Superstar.

"Same same but different," Rhea Ripley shared.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story below:

Rhea Ripley opened up about her real-life relationship and her on-screen pairing with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley has been in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio as part of The Judgment Day in WWE.

In a past interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, she opened up about balancing her real-life relationship with her fiance, Buddy Matthews, and her on-screen pairing with Dominik.

The Eradicator revealed that her fiancé has no issues with her on-screen work with Dirty Dom.

She said:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé [Buddy Matthews], I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Ripley is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Zoey Stark, whom she defeated at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Matthews is part of the House of Black in AEW, a faction consisting of Malakai Black. formerly known as Aleister Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart.

