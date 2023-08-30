Rhea Ripley sends a cute three-word message to her real-life partner Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a three-word message to her real-life partner Buddy Matthews, with whom she finally caught up for the first time in a week.

Despite being engaged, it is possible that Ripley and Matthews do not get to see each other often, thanks to their schedules. Both stars are in WWE and AEW, respectively, where they have packed schedules and rigorous work hours due to the very nature of the pro wrestling business. On top of that, Matthews was recently in London, England, for AEW All In while Ripley was in the US.

Taking to Instagram, Matthews initially posted how excited he was to finally meet Ripley for the first time in a week. In response to this, The Eradicator sent a short message saying that the excitement was real.

"Excitement was real," wrote Ripley

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram post:

Matthews was recently in action at the AEW All In pay-per-view in London. He teamed up with his House of Black stablemates, Malakai Black and Brody King, for a six-man tag team match.

The House of Black ended up losing the AEW World Trios Championship to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

Vince Russo recently spoke about Rhea Ripley losing momentum among other WWE stars

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently pointed out an issue within the WWE booking system. He noted that babyfaces being booked stronger is hurting the heel superstars.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned how wrestlers are starting to get less over with fans. He further mentioned that Rhea Ripley is less over compared to three months ago.

"I don't know why the babyfaces are up going into the big show. I don't understand that logic at all. Why is Raquel Rodriguez up? Why is Becky Lynch up? Do you ever notice as time goes on with this booking and writing, the wrestlers are less and less over. Rhea Ripley is less over than she was three months ago."

Ripley will be defending her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at the upcoming Payback Premium Live Event.

