Rhea Ripley sends a five-word message to 39-year-old WWE Superstar following a comment on Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X to send a message aimed at Santos Escobar after his recent comment on Dominik Mysterio.

Escobar recently turned heel and betrayed Rey Mysterio, quitting the Latino World Order in the process. On this week's SmackDown, he continued taking shots at the Hall of Famer and was also confronted by the LWO's remaining members.

Taking to social media, Escobar sent a message to Dominik, claiming that he was always right about his father. In response, Ripley tweeted a five-word message.

"Smartest thing you’ve ever said," wrote Ripley.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet and message to Escobar:

Escobar's actions led to Mysterio losing the United States title to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

After being confronted about his actions by Carlito, the 39-year-old betrayed Mysterio. Escobar will be facing Carlito in a singles match at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Rhea Ripley's on-screen partner Dominik took shots at Rey Mysterio after paying him homage

Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about his homage to his father, Rey Mysterio, and how he regrets doing it.

Speaking in a video uploaded by WWE, the reigning NXT North American Champion claimed that he wasn't proud of the tattoo he got in honor of his father. Mysterio said:

"If I had to take back one of them [points at the tattoo on his right forearm of Rey Mysterio]... I put my dad's birth year on here, and this [points at the mask Rey Mysterio was holding in that tattoo] this is Mr. Cóndor. He was the first guy that my dad ever demasked in Mexico. So, I ended up putting his mask there... Yeah, when he [tattoo artist] finished, I was like, we're too deep into this now, there's no going back. Maybe one day I'll put a different card of, like, The Judgment Day card, where we're all just like doing something pointing down at him."

Rey Mysterio recently underwent surgery and will be sidelined for a few weeks.

