Rhea Ripley sends flirtatious message to WWE RAW star

Rhea Ripley has sent a flirtatious message to a WWE RAW star today on social media.

The Eradicator was in action this past Saturday at WWE Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago. She successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark in a singles match and showed up during the Men's WarGames match. Ripley brought Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase down to the ring, but Randy Orton's return put a stop to a potential cash-in.

Rhea Ripley tried to set Randy Orton up for an attack by The Judgment Day last night, but The Legend Killer saw it coming. Orton also picked up a victory over NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio last night on WWE RAW.

Earlier today, Dominik Mysterio shared an image on Instagram claiming that he was "that MFer." Ripley reacted to Dirty Dom's post and agreed with his assessment of himself. Ripley included a drooling emoji, as seen in the image below.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently disclosed what she likes the most about her fellow stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

During a Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Women's World Champion answered various questions from wrestling fans. When asked to name her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio, the 27-year-old noted that the two have come a long way in their relationship and that Mysterio has always had her back.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

The Judgment Day's popularity continues to grow as the faction gets stronger every week. It will be fascinating to see who challenges Ripley for the Women's World Championship next in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

