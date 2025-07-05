Rhea Ripley sends former partner Damian Priest 3-word message after WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley reached out to her former partner, Damian Priest, after SmackDown tonight. She sent him a three-word message after the show was done.
Damian Priest decided to take a shot at Cody Rhodes on July 4, as he was watching the fireworks. He compared the Independence Day fireworks in New York to Rhodes' pyro, taking a shot at the amount of pyro the star received every time he appeared in WWE and on a show. The American Nightmare has extensive pyro, more than others on the roster. Damian Priest's comparison of the two was hilarious and elicited a reaction from Ripley.
Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were formerly partners, working together as the Terror Twins. Even before that, they were part of The Judgment Day. Now, the star reacted to the comment on X, saying that she was dead laughing at it, and then went on to make fun of Cody Rhodes' entrance as well by mimicking the crowd chant.
"I’m dead 😂 WOOOOOOAAAAH!" she wrote.
Cody Rhodes has yet to reply, but the post has been found hilarious by many in the WWE Universe, who have now reacted to it. As for what's next for Rhea Ripley, she has a chance to become the Women's World Champion if she manages to beat IYO SKY at Evolution 2025.
