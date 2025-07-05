Rhea Ripley sends former partner Damian Priest 3-word message after WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley reached out to her former partner, Damian Priest, after SmackDown tonight. She sent him a three-word message after the show was done.

Ad

Damian Priest decided to take a shot at Cody Rhodes on July 4, as he was watching the fireworks. He compared the Independence Day fireworks in New York to Rhodes' pyro, taking a shot at the amount of pyro the star received every time he appeared in WWE and on a show. The American Nightmare has extensive pyro, more than others on the roster. Damian Priest's comparison of the two was hilarious and elicited a reaction from Ripley.

Ad

Trending

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were formerly partners, working together as the Terror Twins. Even before that, they were part of The Judgment Day. Now, the star reacted to the comment on X, saying that she was dead laughing at it, and then went on to make fun of Cody Rhodes' entrance as well by mimicking the crowd chant.

"I’m dead 😂 WOOOOOOAAAAH!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes has yet to reply, but the post has been found hilarious by many in the WWE Universe, who have now reacted to it. As for what's next for Rhea Ripley, she has a chance to become the Women's World Champion if she manages to beat IYO SKY at Evolution 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!