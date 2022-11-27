Rhea Ripley sends four-word message ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Rhea Ripley sent a message ahead of the Women's WarGames match tonight at WWE Survivor Series.

She will be a part of Bayley's squad for the WarGames match tonight at the premium live event in Boston, MA. Ripley joined Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross after Mia Yim announced she was going to be on Bianca Belair's team for the match. Yim recently returned to WWE as The O.C.'s answer to their Rhea Ripley problem during their rivalry with Judgment Day.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter ahead of tonight's WarGames match and claimed that she is ready for war:

"Let the WAR begin. #WARGAMES," tweeted Ripley.

Bianca Belair wants to face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania

Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 and has been dominant on the red brand ever since. She earned Becky Lynch's respect during their feud and The Man returned last night on SmackDown as the 5th member of The EST's team at Survivor Series WarGames.

Belair and Ripley are seen as the future of WWE's women's division and fans are excited about a potential rivalry between the two. Speaking to Wrestlerant, the RAW Women's Champion said she hopes to cross paths with Ripley and face her at WrestleMania one day:

"You think about it, Rhea and I have been going at it for years." said Belair. "In NXT where we’re fighting to take Shayna Baszler down, Rhea got her I didn’t. I went after Rhea again and I failed. We crossed paths again at the Royal Rumble where I won and went onto WrestleMania, I won my first title at WrestleMania, she won her first title at the same WrestleMania. So like we’re on equal sides doing amazing things, and we’re eventually gonna cross paths. I think that’s a WrestleMania match." From 13:30 to 14:21”

Rhea Ripley had a staredown with Becky Lynch last night on SmackDown but ultimately retreated with Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross. It will be interesting to see what happens when they are both in the ring tonight at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

