Rhea Ripley sends four-word message after Big E reveals he's dating female WWE star's sister

Rhea Ripley had an epic reaction to WWE Superstar Big E making his relationship official.

Big E shared an update on his official Instagram handle earlier today that he is in a relationship with Mia Yim's sister, Kris Yim. The New Day member received tons of heartfelt wishes from fellow WWE Superstars in the comment section of his post.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has now commented on Big E's post with a hilarious message.

Check out her comment below:

"Oh… oh my god! 😂😍"

Rhea Ripley is engaged to former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews

The Nightmare is in a relationship with Buddy Matthews for about two years now. The couple got engaged in August last year. While Matthews mostly keeps mum about his relationship, Ripley has spoken up about it on various occasions in the past.

In an interview on IMPAULSIVE, Ripley revealed if the duo ever debate which promotion is better between AEW and WWE. Here's what she said:

"No, not really. He knows Mami is always on top," she said with a laugh. "He loves it. It doesn’t make him feel a negative way. He’s happy for me and he knows how far I can go in this company and how far his limitations are as well. It’s a male dominated sport. There are only so many females in it. If you really show you’re different and connect with the crowd in a certain way, you’re going to skyrocket to the top. For him, he’s been in WWE, he’s been wrestling for over ten years, maybe 15. He knows in WWE he hit a peak and in AEW he’s doing well and it’s slowly growing." [H/T Fightful]

Rhea Ripley has consistently been the top female star on WWE TV for well over a year at this point. She is the Women's World Champion and has held the belt for more than a year now.

