Who is Big E's girlfriend? She is the sister of a current WWE Superstar

It has been two years since Big E last wrestled in WWE, and there is a great possibility that we may never see him again inside the ring due to a severe neck injury. Amid his hiatus, he revealed that he is in a relationship with Mia Yim's sister, Kris.

The veteran wrestler took to social media and posted a few images with his girlfriend, with the caption, "My neck is broken but my heart is whole."

It is unclear how long the two have been in a relationship, but they look very happy together. Kris Yim is a makeup artist, online influencer, and Instagram celebrity.

As for Mia Yim, she has been on her second stint with WWE. She was performing for the company from 2014 to 2021 before leaving for a year. She returned in 2022 and is now part of the SmackDown roster.

Big E says he has recovered from neck injury but 'may never wrestle again'

WWE fans would be more than happy to see Big E make his return to the ring, as he is considered one of the top babyfaces in the company. Still, this is highly unlikely to happen, at least in the short-term future, after the health update he gave on social media.

Even though he admitted that he was fully healthy, The Powerhouse of Positivity explained why he might not be able to wrestle again.

"Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I’m not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good," he wrote on X.

Big E got injured on March 11, 2022, when he and Kofi Kingston took on Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Holland went for a belly-to-belly suplex outside of the ring and accidentally injured his opponent, who had to leave the match on a stretcher.

Big E has remained out of action since then, and the likely scenario is that he will make his return in a non-wrestling role. He is an eight-time Tag Team Champion with the New Day, a former Intercontinental champion, and a former WWE Champion.

