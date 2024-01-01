Rhea Ripley sends a four-word message to fiancé Buddy Matthews, responds to his latest post

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message to her fiancé, Buddy Matthews.

In 2023, Ripley and Matthews confirmed their engagement on social media. The couple had been dating for several years and previously worked together in WWE.

On Instagram, Matthews dedicated an Instagram post to Ripley as the couple prepare for 2024:

"As 2023 comes to a close, I can look back and say pretty good year! Ups and downs - but overall I’m in a better place than I started! 2024 has me very excited! Lots of adventures, new starts… and I get to do it with my partner in crime @rhearipley_wwe - Happy New Year!" he wrote.

In response, Ripley sent a four-word message:

"Happy New Year BB," she wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Teddy Long explained what makes Rhea Ripley special

Teddy Long recently spoke about Rhea Ripley and explained what made her special.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long said Ripley could talk and cut remarkable promos. He further praised The Eradicator's in-ring skills.

"That's right, Rhea Ripley, brother. It's like I said, we was [sic] talking several weeks ago. Some people have the ability to just wrestle. Then there are others who have the ability to wrestle and entertain, and Ripley has that. She has all that going for her, and so she has certainly done an outstanding job, and she is going to be real big," he said.

Expand Tweet

In 2023, Ripley became the inaugural WWE Women's World Champion. She successfully defended the title against several top names, including Raquel Rodriguez and Zelina Vega.

The Eradicator's final defense of the title in 2023 was against Zoey Stark, whom she defeated at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Ripley will put her gold on the line against Ivy Nile on RAW: Day 1.

Are you excited about Ripley and Matthews' 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.