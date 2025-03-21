Rhea Ripley sends a four-word message to Jordynne Grace reacting to her viral video

Rhea Ripley sent a four-word message to Jordynne Grace after she paid tribute to Spongebob SquarePants character Patrick Star. The Eradicator reacted to a video posted by WWE NXT's official Instagram handle.

Grace entered the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match on February 1st, entering at #19 and eliminating Jaida Parker before being eliminated by former NXT Women's Champion Giulia. At Vengeance Day, she appeared after Giulia successfully retained the NXT Women's Championship in the main event, confirming that she will be a part of the NXT brand.

On Instagram, Ripley reacted to Grace's impression of Patrick Star with a four-word message.

"Stop it right now @jordynnegrace," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram comment:

Bianca Belair took shots at Rhea Ripley after she signed the contract for the WWE Women's World Championship match

Bianca Belair took shots at Rhea Ripley after her actions on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator signed the Women's World Championship match contract at WrestleMania 41, originally set between IYO SKY and Belair.

On Instagram, The EST called out the former champion for her actions. She wrote:

"Story time MONDAY NIGHT RAW PLOT: You don’t need to win the Royal Rumble. You don’t need to win Elimination Chamber. Hell, You don’t even need to be Champion. You just need to be Rhea Ripley. Got it……. That don’t sound crazy to yall?! I work hard, just to have to keep working harder 2x as hard…But I guess I’m just a lil hater.…slowly crashing out,"

WWE has yet to confirm a Triple-Threat Match between SKY, Belair, and Ripley for WrestleMania 41. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was visibly unhappy with Ripley's decision to sign the contract and confronted her backstage on RAW. This sparked another brawl between SKY, Belair, and Ripley, who continued fighting backstage.

