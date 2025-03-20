Top WWE Superstar lashes out at Rhea Ripley after her controversial decision ahead of WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley made the controversial decision to sign on to the Women's World Championship match contract. IYO SKY is set to defend her title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41, but Ripley wanted to insert herself in the match.

Ripley's second reign as the WWE Women's World Champion ended at the hands of SKY. Weeks before WrestleMania 41, the former champion was dethroned by The Genius of the Sky. During the match's closing moments, Ripley got herself in a heated confrontation with Belair, who was at ringside for the match. The EST became the number one contender after winning the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

On Instagram, Belair lashed out at Ripley by narrating the turn of events that occurred this past Monday on RAW. The Eradicator interrupted the reigning Women's World Champion and the number one contender, attacking them both before signing the contract.

"Story time MONDAY NIGHT RAW PLOT: You don’t need to win the Royal Rumble. You don’t need to win Elimination Chamber. Hell, You don’t even need to be Champion. You just need to be Rhea Ripley. Got it……. That don’t sound crazy to yall?! I work hard, just to have to keep working harder 2x as hard…But I guess I’m just a lil hater.…slowly crashing out," wrote Belair.

Check out Belair's Instagram post:

IYO SKY issued a warning to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair

IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley continued their brawl backstage on Monday Night RAW. On social media, the reigning Women's World Champion sent a message aimed at Ripley and Belair, stating that she must keep her title by successfully defending it at WrestleMania 41.

SKY said:

"I promised everyone here I will defend my Championship at WrestleMania. That's why I absolutely have to keep my belt and title. Rhea Ripley, she came back again! Bianca, you are strong. Rhea is also strong. But I AM, THE BEST. Keep your eyes on me."

A Triple Threat Match between SKY, Belair, and Ripley is yet to be confirmed for WrestleMania 41.

