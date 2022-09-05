Rhea Ripley sends a four-word message to Mandy Rose after her historic win at NXT Worlds Collide

In the aftermath of NXT Worlds Collide, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a message to Mandy Rose.

At the show, Rose defeated Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships. With this historic win, she will continue her dominant 300+ day title run in the developmental brand.

Rhea Ripley is a former NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion herself. Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator sent a four-word message to Rose after her hard-fought victory:

"Welcome to the club @WWE_MandyRose #NXTWorldsCollide," wrote Rhea Ripley.

Heading into NXT Worlds Collide, both Rose and Satomura held their respective titles for more than 700 combined days. Meanwhile, Davenport emerged as the #1 contender for the now-former NXT UK Women's Champion.

The conclusion to the Triple Threat Match at Worlds Collide saw the NXT Women's Champion hit Kissed by the Rose on both women, which allowed her to secure the pinfall victory.

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about being compared to Chyna

At Clash at the Castle, Ripley accompanied her Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest in their tag team match against Edge and Rey Mysterio.

In the lead-up to the event, Ripley spoke to Inside the Ropes, where she talked about being compared to WWE legend Chyna. The former RAW Women's Champion praised Chyna, referring to her as an icon:

"I sort of get compared to Chyna a lot, which I love, I love that. People keep making edits, and I think they’re absolutely hilarious. I did like Chyna, I thought she was an icon. And she didn’t fit in, which was great. Like, she was so different to everyone. She was muscley and just, she was beautiful. The others were beautiful, too. I’m not saying that they weren’t. But she was beautiful in a different way."

The Judgment Day could now add Dominik Mysterio to their ranks following his heel turn at Clash at the Castle. Following Balor and Priest's loss, the 25-year-old attacked his father and The Rated-R Superstar.

