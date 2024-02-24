Rhea Ripley sends a four-word message on social media

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a four-word message. While doing so, she reacted to her pre-Judgment Day model in WWE 2K24.

Throughout the years, Ripley has constantly changed her style and in-ring appearance. Simultaneously, her WWE character has also evolved over the years.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Eradicator reacted to her pre-Mami era WWE 2K24 in-game model. In reaction, she sent out a four-word message for the same.

"Oh. Oh My God..." Rhea Ripley shared.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ripley has made big moves since moving up to the main roster by winning the SmackDown Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Nikki A.S.H.

At WrestleMania 39, Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship before the title was replaced by the newly introduced Women's World Championship.

Nia Jax will "squash" Rhea Ripley, believes wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter made a bold prediction regarding the upcoming match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax.

Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Jax. The two superstars are reportedly set to headline the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter stated that Jax would squash Ripley to win the Women's World Championship and book her spot on the WrestleMania 40 main card.

Bill Apter said:

"I am gonna predict in my grand wizard of wrestling voice. Nia Jax will totally squash Rhea Ripley. (...) If Nia Jax is gonna squash Rhea, and Nia Jax goes to WrestleMania, then Bianca or Becky defeats Nia Jax, or it's a great rematch with Rhea at WrestleMania. That can happen too."

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania 40, Ripley or Jax will face the winner of the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match featuring Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Raquel Rodriguez, who was interestingly referred to as Raquel Gonzalez, her name in NXT, during the Elimination Chamber press conference.

