Rhea Ripley sends heartfelt message to her husband ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE star Rhea Ripley sent a heartfelt message to her husband ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. The Eradicator will be in action in a marquee match at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31.

Ahead of tonight's episode of the blue brand, AEW star Buddy Matthews (formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE) sent a message to his wife, Rhea Ripley. The veteran is set to compete alongside his House of Black stablemates in the London Ladder Match for the AEW Trios Championships this Sunday at All In 2024.

The AEW star noted that he missed his family and shared a picture of his dogs. He added that he cannot wait to get home to see Rhea Ripley, as seen in his Instagram post below.

Ripley reacted to her husband's message on Instagram and noted that she and their dogs missed him as well.

"Come home, the kids miss you 🥹 … so do I!! ❤️," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest (The Terror Twins) will be squaring off against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin next weekend.

Rhea Ripley sends bold message to injured WWE Superstar

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley recently sent a message to Charlotte Flair and claimed she could defeat the veteran again.

Ripley got the better of Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Charlotte Flair has been out of action since last December with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this month, Ripley claimed she could defeat Flair again and vowed to put her back on the shelf when she returns.

"Good luck. Mami is bigger and better than ever, and I beat you at WrestleMania 39, so you best believe that I can do it again. I love you, Princess. Get back and be safe because Mami's gonna put you back down." [2:09 – 2:23]

You can check out the interview with Ripley in the video below:

Ripley was involved in a storyline relationship with Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio before the 27-year-old betrayed her at SummerSlam. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

