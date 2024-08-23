AEW star claims he is in the All In main event, not Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson (Exclusive)

Bryan Danielson will face AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland in a Title vs. Career match at All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25. All Elite Wrestling star Nick Wayne is looking forward to the much-anticipated match. However, he believes his own bout that night could steal the show.

Wayne will join forces with fellow AEW World Trios Champions Christian Cage and Killswitch in a four-way London Ladder match. They will defend the gold against the Bang Bang Gang, House of Black, and Pac and the Blackpool Combat Club.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Wayne claimed his match is the real main event ahead of Strickland vs. Danielson:

"If you wanna talk about the main event, we'll talk about the Trios Champions because that's gonna be the main event of All In. The Trios Champions, yes. That is the main event, why people are coming to Wembley is for the Trios Champions." [3:03 – 3:24]

On the topic of his match, Wayne added that Christian Cage's experience with ladders gives his team the advantage:

"The ladder match, very similar to a TLC match, something that Christian Cage has invented and has always thrived in. When you think of Edge and Christian, you think of TLC, so we already have an advantage with Christian on our team, something he's very [familiar with] to a match like this being a ladders match, and I've had my experience as well in ladder matches, so I'm willing to get crazy, I'm willing to do whatever it takes to retain these belts again, but I truly believe the Trios Champions are the main attraction on All In this Sunday." [3:42 – 4:16]

Watch the video above to hear Wayne predict several All In matches. He also opened up about Mother Wayne's involvement in his storylines.

Nick Wayne predicts the AEW World Trios Championship match at All In

Elsewhere on the All In card, Nick Wayne believes The Young Bucks will retain the tag titles against The Acclaimed and FTR. He also made a bold prediction for Mercedes Moné vs. Britt Baker.

Asked to predict the winner of his own match, Wayne gave a confident response:

"Come on, now! The way I look right now [with title over shoulder] is the same way I'll look on Monday after the show." [4:48 – 4:53]

Wayne has held the World Trios Championship with Christian Cage and Killswitch since capturing the vacant titles from the Bang Bang Gang on July 20.

