Mere hours before Valentine's Day, Rhea Ripley has sent a heartfelt tweet to Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley took down Beth Phoenix on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Pictures from the segment quickly began making the rounds on Twitter, with one showing an elated Ripley celebrating with Dominik Mysterio.

The Nightmare responded to the images and wished Mysterio a Happy pre-Valentine's Day. Check out the tweet below:

How did fans react to Rhea Ripley's message to Dominik Mysterio?

The WWE Universe flocked to Ripley's tweet with a bunch of hilarious reactions. Check out some of the tweets below:

Rhea Ripley has been Dominik's partner in crime for a while now. The young guns have been doing the best work of their WWE careers since joining The Judgment Day last year. It took quite a bit on Ripley's part to turn Dominik into a bad guy, but she eventually succeeded in doing so. Here's what Dominik had to say about picking Ripley and The Judgment Day over his father, Rey Mysterio:

"It feels great. I definitely was getting used to being with my dad and learning the ropes from him and him just guiding me, but I switched that out for someone who's taken over New Japan and all over the world in Finn Balor. Someone who's taken over their independence and Ring of Honor in Damian Priest. Someone who's been the youngest women's champion and just a year older than me and has a ton of experience in Mami Rhea. So it's like I have a pool of knowledge that I can go to with my new family and it's just been great."

It goes without saying that Ripley's message to Dominik Mysterio was in character. It would still be interesting to see what her real-life boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, has to say about the tweet.

