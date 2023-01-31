WWE Superstar Dominik reveals why he picked Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day over his father Rey Mysterio

One of the most shocking WWE betrayals in 2022 saw Dominik turn on his father, Rey Mysterio, and he has finally explained why.

Dominik competed alongside his father and legendary masked superstar Rey Mysterio after arriving in WWE until last year when he joined forces with Judgment Day. He joined Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley in tormenting Rey and driving him to SmackDown.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Dominik opened up about his alliance with Judgment Day on RAW. The young star credited Balor, Priest, and Ripley for their individual achievements in the business before asserting that he wanted to learn from their "pool of knowledge." Dominik also said working with his new family in WWE is great. He was quoted as saying:

"It feels great. I definitely was getting used to being with my dad and learning the ropes from him and him just guiding me, but I switched that out for someone who's taken over New Japan and all over the world in Finn Balor. Someone who's taken over their independence and Ring of Honor in Damian Priest. Someone who's been the youngest women's champion and just a year older than me and has a ton of experience in Mami Rhea. So it's like I have a pool of knowledge that I can go to with my new family and it's just been great." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Dominik and Rhea Ripley spent the last holiday season stalking Rey Mysterio and interrupting his celebrations. At one point, the latter got his son arrested, leading to the birth of "Ex-con Dom" - a hardened criminal who earned street credit after an hour behind bars.

Dominik hails Rhea Ripley as "bada*s" for changing WWE's style of booking

Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the most dominant superstars on WWE RAW as part of Judgment Day. She is arguably the strongest booked member of the group and has earned the nickname The Eradicator.

Ripley has stepped up to several male superstars and successfully tackled them in the last few months. Her interaction with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on RAW particularly fetched a massive reaction from fans. Dominik praised "Mami" for being a 'bada*s' as she is comfortable doing things that have not been done in WWE in a long time.

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match this weekend. She is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

