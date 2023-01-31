"That's bada*s" - Top WWE heel praises Rhea Ripley for forcing a massive change in booking style on RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has never shied away from stepping up to male superstars, and Dominik is in awe.

The Eradicator has established herself as the powerhouse of Judgment Day, often helping her stablemates during their matches. In the process, Ripley fearlessly attacked several male superstars with convincing brutality.

Dominik, who shares a romantic relationship with "Mami" Rhea Ripley on television, praised her for bringing a massive change to her work. During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Dominik hailed Ripley as a "bada*s" for doing things that haven't been done on television in a long time. He said:

"I feel like it definitely has been. And like you said, with Rhea being able to step in with the guys and bodyslamming Luke Gallows and getting in Solo's face and beating Tozawa. When's the last time that's happened in WWE where a woman went in there and beat another male wrestler? It's been a while. And how cool for it to have been my Mami, Rhea Ripley? That's badass, man." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Ripley recently stood up to Solo Sikoa on RAW, which drew a big reaction from fans. She wowed the audience by refusing to be intimidated by The Bloodline's Enforcer despite the latter's reputation for dismantling everyone in his path.

Rhea Ripley confirms her decision after winning WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Rhea Ripley emerged as the strongest performer in the women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the match at No. 1 and outlasted 29 other women to win the Royal Rumble match and earn herself a title opportunity at WrestleMania.

This week on RAW, Ripley addressed the WWE Universe and revealed her decision to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She has never defeated The Queen in a singles match but will definitely look to change that record at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

