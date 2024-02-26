Rhea Ripley sends a hilarious message aimed at Nia Jax after WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Following WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X to send a hilarious message aimed at Nia Jax.

In the main event of the Premium Live Event, Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Jax in a hard-fought victory.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Eradicator sent out a hilarious message, referencing The Evil Monkey from Family Guy.

"What happened on the outside - What was going through my head," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

With the win over Jax, Ripley guaranteed her WrestleMania 40 spot. She is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, who won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Triple H sent a message to Rhea Ripley after Elimination Chamber: Perth

The Eradicator made the headlines after her successful title defense over Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber: Perth. In the aftermath of the Premium Live Event, Triple H took to social media to praise Rhea Ripley.

Taking to X, The Game wrote that The Judgment Day member is a superstar in any part of the world. He further hyped up WrestleMania XL, where Rhea Ripley will cross paths with Becky Lynch for the first time.

Triple H wrote:

"What a week it’s been for @RheaRipley_WWE. She’s a main event Superstar anywhere in the world…but this homecoming just turned things up a notch. Congrats to your Women's World Champion. Next stop: #WrestleMania XL."

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania 39, Ripley became the SmackDown Women's Champion before the title was renamed to the Women's World Championship. She is also a former NXT Women's Champion, NXT UK Women's Champion, and RAW Women's Champion.

Throughout her title reign, Ripley has successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile, among other superstars.

What were your thoughts on Ripley's win over Jax? Sound off in the comment section below.