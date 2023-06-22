Rhea Ripley sends an indirect message to Logan Paul following his return

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send an indirect message to Logan Paul. She reacted to a face swap edit with her face on Paul's WWE render.

This past Monday on RAW, Paul finally made his WWE return for the first time since WrestleMania 39 when he lost to Seth Rollins. The Maverick immediately announced his entry into this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley sent an indirect three-word message to Paul, reacting to the fan-made edit.

"This scares me," wrote Ripley.

Ripley is the current Women's World Champion. She is expected to be in Dominik Mysterio's corner for his match against Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

The Eradicator isn't scheduled for a title defense. The now-former SmackDown Women's Champion defeated Natalya at Night of Champions and successfully defended her championship.

Konnan believes Logan Paul could win a world championship down the road

Konnan believes that Logan Paul is capable of winning a world championship at some point down the line in WWE.

Speaking on a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, the wrestling veteran believes that Paul has the ability to become a top star in the company and won't see him as a YouTube star. Konnan said:

"Well, I think that, bro, the guys had what, three matches, four, they've all been great. Imagine this guy with a year under his belt. I could see him one day carrying the belt because you won't look at him as a YouTube star anymore. He's a wrestler that was a YouTube star or is a YouTube star, you know what I'm saying. Because he can talk, he's got charisma, he's smart, he does creative sh*t, he does crazy sh*t, he can wrestle. Like for a guy with only four matches it's incredible."

Paul will share the ring with six other superstars at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London.

