Rhea Ripley sends a message to 27-year-old star after major win at UFC 299

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a message to a 27-year-old star after his major win at UFC 299. The name in question is Jack Della Maddalena.

During the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, The Eradicator got the opportunity to shine in her home country, Australia, as she defeated Nia Jax in the main event of the show. Ripley is now set to lock horns with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL after the latter won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Rhea Ripley is always seen appreciating her fellow Aussies on social media. It was the same case this time as she took to X to send a message to her fellow Aussie, Jack Della Maddalena, after the latter won by knocking out Gilbert Burns at UFC 299.

"Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! #UFC299 #JackDellaMaddalena," Ripley tweeted.

Nia Jax talked about her WWE Elimination Chamber main event against Rhea Ripley

During a recent edition of Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, Nia Jax said that she did not know her match against Rhea Ripley was going to be the main event of Elimination Chamber.

The Irresistible Force added that it was a pretty big deal for her, and she put on a great show with Ripley.

"I didn’t know until I think the night before. I think somebody had like sent a card to me and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. Does this mean that we’re on in the main event?’ I’m not gonna lie. I felt like a lot of pressure because you had some pretty stacked Elimination Chambers and a great tag on the card. Then you had like the Grayson Waller Effect being main event of that show. It was a pretty big deal for me. And yeah, I just wanted to put on the best match I possibly could and it was a great story, you know, easy with Rhea Ripley, but wanted to be able to tell a really good story to the fans and hope that it resonated to them. It was an honor to be a main event in front of all those people."

Many fans believe Ripley won't be dethroned anytime soon. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for her match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

