Rhea Ripley sends a message to Bayley after Damage CTRL betrays her on WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a message to Bayley after Damage CTRL betrayed the latter on WWE SmackDown.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Bayley overheard her now-former stablemates speaking behind her back. This led to Bayley confronting IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, during an in-ring segment. This further led to The Role Model challenging The Genius of the Sky for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to X/Twitter, Ripley sent a message aimed at Bayley, claiming that she was "messy."

"Ooooh @itsBayleyWWE you’re messy #WrestleMania40," Rhea Ripley shared.

What the future has in store for The Role Model remains to be seen.

Bayley reacted to being omitted from the WWE WrestleMania 40 banner

WWE Superstar Bayley recently reacted to her omission from the WrestleMania 40 promotional banner.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was asked about the same. In response, she claimed that at the end of the day, she does not need anyone but Damage CTRL.

The Role Model said:

"Yeah, it really, I hate to say that it gets to me, but it has been happening way too often. They just posted a WrestleMania banner and I'm not on it. They put freaking Bianca (Belair) on it, do you know who eliminated Bianca? Bayley! I set a d**n record. What else do I have to do? Those things fuel me to do what I did Saturday, to make history. So if they don't want to put me on a poster until I make it into the freaking Hall of Fame, then fine. I'll wait for it. Because I don't need them, I don't need the sheep. I don't need anybody, I just need my Damage CTRL."

Bayley is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. She has also held the Women's Tag Team Championship and will be aiming to win the WWE Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

